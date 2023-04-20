Senator Alvarado-Gil’s Rape Bill Clears Initial Committee

Sacramento, CA — A bill authored by Mother Lode Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil would make it a violent felony to rape someone while they are drugged or unconscious.

Senate Bill 268 has passed an initial test, being approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee. She argues that it closes a loophole and puts this type of crime in the same category as rape by force, violence, and threat of fear.

At a press conference ahead of the vote, Alvarado-Gil stated, “Members of the Senate may be concerned about adding another strike to the three strikes law, and prison overcrowding. I too share that concern. However, we must protect victims here in California and not give criminals more rights.”

The bill passed 5-0 in its initial test and now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. After that, it would move to the full Senate for a vote.

It has a mix of support from Republicans and Democrats.