Work Underway In Phoenix Lake Area Impacting Travelers

Sonora, CA: Work underway on two roadways in the Phoenix Lake area have motorists facing lengthy delays for several months.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews continued to work on the Ridgewood Water Transmission Line Improvement Project along Phoenix Lake Road and Ridgewood Drive, impacting these areas:

Meadowbrook Dr. to Ridgewood Dr.

Ridgewood Dr. from Phoenix Lake Rd. to Ridgewood Ct.

The work is expected to continue for several months running Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. During work hours, there will be lane closures in those areas, including one-way traffic controls and full road closures with detours in place at certain locations. Travelers can expect up to 15–20-minute delays and are advised to take an alternative route whenever possible.

As earlier reported here, as part of this same project, TUD crews are also working on Ridgewood Road to install a new water line and that work is slated to wrap up by May 5, 2023.