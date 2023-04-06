Ridgewood Work Will Create Notable Traffic Delays

TUD Traffic Advisory View Photo

Sonora, CA — TUD crews will be working to install a new water transmission line in the area of Ridgewood Drive over the next month.

Work is scheduled to begin this Friday (April 7) and continue through May 5. During this time there will be periodic lane and full road closures on, and around, Ridgewood Drive. Travelers are advised to take alternate routes if possible and be prepared for up to 15 minute delays. The work hours are 8:30am-3:30pm.

The District reports that once completed, “The Ridgewood Water Transmission Line Improvement Project will consolidate the Scenic View Water Treatment Plant with the Phoenix Lake Water Treatment plant, allowing the district to eliminate two water tanks that are in poor and failing condition, consolidate two water treatment plants and four pump stations providing significant savings in operation costs.”