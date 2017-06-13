Excessive Heat Watch Issued For This Weekend

Blue sky with clouds Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquan Valley from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening.

High temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Low temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 65 to 75 degrees.

Hot temperatures and long outdoor exposure will increase heat related illnesses for sensitive groups, especially the elderly, children, and other sensitive groups. There may also be heat stress to livestock with limited relief from heat overnight.

The area waterways are running very cold and fast, increasing both the risk for hypothermia and water rescues.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. Hot temperatures will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Written by Mark Truppner.