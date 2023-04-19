Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora Man Arrested For Vehicle Theft

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA – A Sonora man was allegedly ditching a stolen vehicle he was driving when arrested.

CHP officers were advised that a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup that had been recently reported as stolen was being driven on Big Hill Road, near Calle Quartz Road in the Big Hill area, northeast of Columbia. While en route to the area, dispatch reported that the truck had stopped and the driver was walking away on foot. Officers spotted a man fitting the driver’s description and contacted him.

During questioning, officers determined the driver, 40-year-old Tarion Reinier, had been driving the stolen pickup. He was taken into custody for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 