Sonora Man Arrested For Vehicle Theft

CHP patrol car View Photo

Columbia, CA – A Sonora man was allegedly ditching a stolen vehicle he was driving when arrested.

CHP officers were advised that a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup that had been recently reported as stolen was being driven on Big Hill Road, near Calle Quartz Road in the Big Hill area, northeast of Columbia. While en route to the area, dispatch reported that the truck had stopped and the driver was walking away on foot. Officers spotted a man fitting the driver’s description and contacted him.

During questioning, officers determined the driver, 40-year-old Tarion Reinier, had been driving the stolen pickup. He was taken into custody for auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.