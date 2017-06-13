Fire Training Exercise Near Downtown Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — Fire officials say do not be alarmed if you see equipment and smoke near downtown Angels Camp this afternoon.
Angels Camp Fire Chief Nathan Pry says, “We’re going to do some training near Utica Park in an area behind some business on South Main Street. The area around Utica park will definitely have some fire equipment and apparatus.”
The training exercise is expected to wrap up sometime around four o’clock this afternoon. Pry says it will allow firefighters to train with live fire in a controlled environment.