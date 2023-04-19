FNL Summerville Students Voice Out Against Fentanyl

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A group of Summerville High students with the Friday Night Live program authored a new myMotherLode.com blog calling for state and local leaders to crack down on fentanyl.

The blog is written by local students Jace Hewitt, Katie Johnson, Audrey Patey, Rocky Rhoades, Ariella Soldati, and Clara Vogt on behalf of the FNL Summerville Bears Campus Action Group.

The Friday Night Live program is organized through the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency and is a school-based effort to promote drug and alcohol prevention activities, along with wellness programs, healthy relationships, and leadership.

You can find the blog by clicking here.