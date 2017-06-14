Calaveras Arts Council’s Music In The Parks Series

The Calaveras Arts Council is ready to once again host the popular “Music in the Parks” series every Wednesday evening from tonight through August 17th.
Kathy Mazzaferro, Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.
The series of free Wednesday evening public concerts called “Music in the Parks,” features a variety of music styles, underwritten by local businesses and individuals. This Arts series remains the most popular weekly event throughout Calaveras during the Summer. Each concert is put on at a different location.
The upcoming schedule:
Tonight, June 14
Copperopolis
Town Square
Lava Cats
40’s-50’s Country, Blues, originals
June 21 Brice Station Winery
Murphys*
Juni Fisher
Western Entertainer, songwriter, humorist
*Wine, beer and drinks for sale — cheese, fruit and dessert
(no offsite alcohol permitted)
June 28 Angels Camp
Utica Park
Random Strangers
Country Rock
July 5 Angels Camp
CAMPS Restaurant
Almost Blue
All-American Song Book of popular music.
Soft, swinging tunes that have remained classics for several generations
July 12 Mokelumne Hill
Shutter Tree Park*
Swing Gitane
Swing from Another Era: Hot Club Jazz and Gypsy rhythms plus cowboy Jazz
*Moke Hill Lions Pie and Ice Cream Social
July 19 Mountain Ranch
Mountain Ranch Community Park*
Brothers Strong
Modern Bluegrass and string band
*Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner 5:00 to 6:15 available prior to concert
In partnership with the Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance
July 26 RR Flat
Rail Road Flat Elementary School
The Highlife Band
Reggae
As this will be at a school, substance-free-zone rules apply – no alcohol or smokables on site.
Aug 2 San Andreas
Turner Park
Hick’ry Switch
Blue grass/Americana
Aug 9 Valley Springs
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Gazebo
Slade Rivers
Country Swing, Hillbilly Jazz
Aug 16 Murphys*
Murphys Community Park
Coyote Hill
Rock
*Murphys Community Club Brownies & Hot Fudge Sundaes
The complete list of concerts can also be found at http://www.calaverasarts.org or call 209-754-1774.
The Calaveras County Arts Council is a private non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation.
All of the proceeds from donations received during “Music in the Park” goes to support the many events and programs that the Council brings to Calaveras County.
