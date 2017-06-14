Calaveras Arts Council’s Music In The Parks Series

The Calaveras Arts Council is ready to once again host the popular “Music in the Parks” series every Wednesday evening from tonight through August 17th.

The series of free Wednesday evening public concerts called “Music in the Parks,” features a variety of music styles, underwritten by local businesses and individuals. This Arts series remains the most popular weekly event throughout Calaveras during the Summer. Each concert is put on at a different location.

The upcoming schedule:

Tonight, June 14

​Copperopolis

Town Square​

Lava Cats

40’s-50’s Country, Blues, originals

June 21 Brice Station Winery

Murphys*

Juni Fisher

Western Entertainer, songwriter, humorist

*Wine, beer and drinks for sale — cheese, fruit and dessert

(no offsite alcohol permitted)

June 28 Angels Camp

Utica Park

Random Strangers

Country Rock

July 5 Angels Camp

CAMPS Restaurant

Almost Blue

All-American Song Book of popular music.

Soft, swinging tunes that have remained classics for several generations

July 12 Mokelumne Hill

Shutter Tree Park*

Swing Gitane

Swing from Another Era: Hot Club Jazz and Gypsy rhythms plus cowboy Jazz

*Moke Hill Lions Pie and Ice Cream Social

July 19 Mountain Ranch

Mountain Ranch Community Park*

Brothers Strong

Modern Bluegrass and string band

*Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner 5:00 to 6:15 available prior to concert

In partnership with the Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance

July 26 RR Flat

Rail Road Flat Elementary School

The Highlife Band

Reggae

As this will be at a school, substance-free-zone rules apply – no alcohol or smokables on site.

Aug 2 San Andreas

Turner Park

Hick’ry Switch

Blue grass/Americana

Aug 9 Valley Springs

Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Gazebo

Slade Rivers

Country Swing, Hillbilly Jazz

​

Aug 16 Murphys*

Murphys Community Park

Coyote Hill

Rock

*Murphys Community Club Brownies & Hot Fudge Sundaes

The complete list of concerts can also be found at http://www.calaverasarts.org or call 209-754-1774.

The Calaveras County Arts Council is a private non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation.

All of the proceeds from donations received during “Music in the Park” goes to support the many events and programs that the Council brings to Calaveras County.

Written by Mark Truppner.