Update: Ground Resources Working Valley Springs Vegetation Fire

Update at 3:58 p.m.: Ground resources were able to contain a vegetation fire that broke out on Questo Road in Valley Springs reportedly near While Owl Drive shortly before 3 p.m. at just over nine acres.

The cause is still being investigated. No structures were threatened. Units are expected to remain onscene for the next couple of hours.

Original Post 2:35 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — Ground resources are currently battling what is being described as a three to five-acre vegetation fire in Valley Springs.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. of the incident, which was reported as being off Questo Road with White Owl Drive as the nearest cross street. No buildings are threatened according to CAL Fire. We will keep you informed when more information comes into the news center.

