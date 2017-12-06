Quantcast
help information
Overcast
66.7 ° F
Full Weather

Rockslide Blocks Highway 140 Entrance Into Yosemite

National Park Service
National Park Service Photo Icon Enlarge
06/12/2017 1:22 pm PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Yosemite, CA — A rockfall that occurred during the noon hour today has closed the Highway 140 entrance into Yosemite National Park.

The slide is blocking a stretch of El Portal Road, inside the park boundary, two miles east of the park line in El Portal. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to traveling vehicles. Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman reports that rangers and geologists are on scene assessing the situation. Gediman notes that the El Portal Road will remain closed for at least 24 hours. You can still access Yosemite National Park via Highway 120 and Highway 41.  We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.