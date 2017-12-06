Two Solo Crashes In Calaveras Trigger Hospital Transports

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – Two are recovering from moderate injuries suffered over the weekend in separate solo collisions say Calaveras County CHP officials.

On Saturday along Highway 49 north of Mokelumne Hill, CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that 48-year-old German tourist Silvia Freimuth was headed north on a rented 2016 Harley Davidson, north of Poverty Gulch.

Traveling at an estimated 35 to 40 miles-per-hour, she apparently headed too quickly into a left curve, leaning the bike over so far to the left that the crash bars scraped on the roadway surface, which caused loss of control. The Harley then ran off the east edge of the highway, up an embankment and rolled over before ejecting the rider. Freimuth was subsequently transported to Sutter Health in Amador for treatment.

Vehicle Reverses Into Murphys Man

Then on Sunday about 11 a.m. in Murphys, Harold Hampton, 82, a Murphys resident, reportedly triggered an unfortunate incident in the 200 block of Watkins Street.

According to the CHP, he reached in to start the ignition of a 1960 Ford vehicle; however, since the transmission was set in reverse, it began to back up while the victim was standing next to the open driver’s-side door.

Struck by it, Hampton was then pushed into the support beams of a garage overhang. The vehicle, which continued to move backwards across Watkins Street, also hit a parked vehicle. Hampton was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.