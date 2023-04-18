Update: Crash Backing Up Traffic Around Shaws Flat And Hwy 49 Intersection

Crash at the Shaws Flat Road and Highway 49 intersection in Sonora View Photos

Update at 6:30 p.m.: Crews continue to work on cleaning up a chemical spill on Shaws Flat Road at the Highway 49 intersection in Sonora into the night. Officers have already been directing traffic for about six hours and motorists may want to avoid the area if possible. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

Update at 3:30 p.m.: A two-vehicle crash that created a hazardous material spill continues to impact traffic on Highway 49 in Sonora. The collision happened around 12:15 p.m. at the Shaws Flat Road intersection when a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck southbound and driven by 53-year-old Donald Nute of Sonora was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by 66-year-old Gary McIntosh of Sonora. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports, “McIntosh entered the highway directly in front of Nute’s vehicle, and as a result, the front of Nute’s vehicle struck the left rear of Mcintosh’s vehicle.” Both drivers were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital suffering minor injuries.

The collision also involved pool chemicals that Machado lists, “McIntosh’s vehicle was carrying in liquid, powder, and tablets of chlorine along with muriatic acid and Highway 49 will be closed for an unknown amount of time.” The chemicals spilled onto the northeast corner of the intersection, impacting the road and dirt shoulder but not any waterways. Tuolumne County Environmental Health officials are on the scene with Caltrans working to clean them up.

CHP officers are directing one-way traffic on the southbound lane of the highway and Shaws Flat is closed from the highway to Union Hill Road. There is plenty of activity in that area and motorists are being asked to take an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Update at 2:15 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a crash involving two trucks at the Shaws Flat Road and Highway 49 intersection backing up traffic. One of the vehicles was carrying chemicals that spilled onto the northbound corner of the highway onto the roadway and dirt shoulder but are not impacting any waterways. Currently, officers are directing one-lane traffic as Tuolumne County Environmental Health officials are checking out the spill and waiting for Caltrans officials to arrive.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Sonora, CA – First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Shaws Flat Road and Highway 49 intersection backing up traffic.

The collision happened around 12:15 p.m. when a Chevy truck and a Toyota pickup collided and the wreckage blocked a section of the roadway. There is no word injuries at this time.

The CHP also reports containers with pool chemicals inside spilled from one of the trucks onto the northeast corner of the intersection and county environmental health officials have been called to the scene. They added that currently it is not affecting any waterways and remains in the roadway and dirt shoulder.

There is no estimated time of how long it will take to clean up the chemicals or when the roadway may be reopened. There is plenty of activity in that area and motorists are being asked to take an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.