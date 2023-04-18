Partly Cloudy
Popular Springtime Road To Temporarily Close For Maintenance

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The road that travels through a destination spot for Spring hiking and wildflower viewing will temporarily close later this week.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Red Hills Road will be closed this Wednesday through Friday between Sims Road and J-59. It is the stretch that travels through the Red Hills Recreation Area. The hard closure is due to needed road maintenance. Red Hills Road was also closed at various times throughout the winter months due to flooding and storm impacts.

The Public Works Department will reopen Red Hills Road ahead of the weekend.

 

