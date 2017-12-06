Burning Now Suspended For Season

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Effective this morning, you can no longer burn outdoor debris within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

The wet winter has resulted in an abundant grass crop this spring, which is concerning for firefighters. The suspension of burn permits until the fall means a ban on the burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves.

“Unprecedented wet weather and the progression of tree mortality in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties continues to challenge residents to meet their defensible space requirements. It is essential that residents remain prepared.” said Chief Josh White, Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief. “While the suspension of residential debris burning is in effect, I encourage property owners to use alternative disposal methods.”

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires on private property or within organized campgrounds.

