CAL Fire Streamlines Burn Permit System

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fire officials report that is more convenient than ever to acquire a burn permit for things like residential, agricultural, and prescribed burning.

A new CAL Fire online platform was just launched to make it easier to get a residential, general, or broadcast burning permit. The permits are for projects within the State Responsibility Area of CAL Fire. Once the application is submitted, a CAL Fire representative will review and process the information. If a site visit is required, a representative will schedule a time with the property owner to come out and move the project forward.

“Burn permits are an important education tool for us to ensure Californians know the steps to burn safely,“ says Acting State Fire Marshall Daniel Berlant. “This new online system will make it easier for not only residents, but also our prescribed fire community to get a permit.”

More information about the online burn permit application process can be found here.