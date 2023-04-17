Local Non Profit Announces Volunteer Weekend

Sonora, CA– Love Tuolumne County has announced its Third Annual County-Wide Volunteer Weekend to be held on April 29th and 30th. This year, almost 30 community projects have been organized, including refurbishments at Soulsbyville School, The Little House Community Garden, Tuolumne Depot Park Trail, and the David Lambert Center.

Other projects include gardening at Interfaith, painting the dining area of the Senior Center, painting and landscaping at Resiliency Village, and even decorating Columbia for Cinco de Mayo. Volunteers for the event will receive a free Love Tuolumne County t-shirt. The Volunteer Weekend will begin with a Rally at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion at 7:30 am on April 29th. The rally will include breakfast goodies, music, and more.

Last year, over 450 community-minded volunteers participated in the event, supporting 30+ projects. Over 95% of volunteers stated they would “do it again.” Interested volunteers can sign up and view information on all the projects at LoveTuolumneCounty.org. Project information is updated daily.

Love Tuolumne County can provide these services through the generous support of their Event Sponsors, which include Sonora Area Foundation, Front Porch, and Adventist Health Sonora, along with many other local businesses. Love Tuolumne County is a city partner with Love Our Cities, a group founded in 2007 to address problems in cities that great volunteers could help solve. Since its inception, Love Our Cities has garnered over 100 city partners and brought together 248,000 volunteers who have donated over 1.1 million volunteer hours. Love Tuolumne County’s mission is to promote community-wide volunteerism through collaboration among leaders.