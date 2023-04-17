Jackson Fire Department Responds To Homeless Camp Blaze

Jackson, CA– Firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a homeless camp located at the Oro De Amador property on April 14. The fire was reported at 9:04 am when smoke was noticed coming from the Oro De Amador area. Upon arrival, the Engine crew discovered that a single camp under the tailing dam had caught fire and was almost completely burned down.

The Jackson Fire Department, along with Cal Fire, Amador Fire Protection District, and Sutter Creek Fire Protection District, acted swiftly to contain the fire to the one camp, preventing it from spreading to other areas. Jackson Fire continued to monitor the site in the ensuing days to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the impacted individuals have already been contacted by the city’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator.

The swift response of the firefighters, including Cal Fire, Amador Fire Protection District, and Sutter Creek Fire Protection District, was commended by Jackson Fire for their efforts in containing the fire and preventing it from causing further damage. The Jackson Fire Department would like to remind everyone that their firefighters are always ready to respond to emergencies, and they urge residents to report any potential fire hazards immediately.