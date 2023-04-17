Military Equipment Will Take Part In Regional Fire Training

California National Guard Logo View Photo

Amador County, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see military helicopters in the region this week, primarily near the Pardee Reservoir, which borders Amador and Calaveras counties.

CAL Fire and other agencies will be conducting Military Helicopter Training from April 18-23 within the CAL Fire Amador/El Dorado Unit boundaries.

Notably, and most visible, helicopters will be performing ground and air training this coming Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23) near the community of Martell and out at the Pardee Reservoir. The training is done annually so that everyone is prepared if there is a need for CAL Fire to request help from the California Military Department (California National Guard).

The training covers topics like water emergencies, helicopter manager duties, crew coordination, and resource management.