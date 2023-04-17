Officials Investigate Abandoned Vehicle Fire

Fire near Lake Hogan View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Firefighters responded to a fire involving an abandoned vehicle in Calaveras County on Sunday afternoon.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it was in the area known as the Shooting Range on the southeast side of Lake Hogan, on Hogan Dam Road. The fire was contained to the vehicle and did not spread to any nearby vegetation. There were no injuries. An investigation is ongoing into why the vehicle was left abandoned, and how it caught on fire.

No additional details are immediately available.