Mother Lode Taxpayers Get Extension

Sonora, CA — Tuesday, April 18, is the tax deadline for most of the country, however, a majority of Californians, including those living in the Mother Lode, have it extended until October 15.

It includes both state and federal tax returns and is in response to severe weather throughout recent months. This means that taxpayers in counties like Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Amador will also have until Oct. 16 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts. The IRS automatically provides the extension to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the California Department of Finance, or the IRS, to get the extension.

The only three counties in California that do not have the deadline moved to October 15 are Lassen, Modoc and Shasta.