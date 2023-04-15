Fire In Forest: Possible Escaped Debris Burn

Fire in STF in the Jupiter area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — It took firefighters several hours yesterday to gain control of a vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Forest fire officials report crews responded to a reported escaped debris fire in Jupiter near Forest Road 2N63 on the Twain Harte side of Tuolumne County. Once the blaze’s forward progress was stopped, the estimated burn area was just .66 acres.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. Forest fire officials relay that one engine will return to the area today to monitor the area and check for hotspots that could produce possible spread. They warn residents that while burning is allowed, remember to make sure they have the proper tools around them to prevent any flames from escaping and possibly creating a larger blaze. Safety tips include making sure the pile is small and manageable, clearing the area around it of any vegetation or other flammable materials, having an adult on scene at all times, keeping a shovel and water nearby, and never burning on windy days.