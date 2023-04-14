California Capitol Was Evacuated Due To Threat

Sacramento, CA — The California Capitol was evacuated for a little over an hour yesterday morning as law enforcement investigated what was deemed a “credible threat” to safety.

Lawmakers were moved from the capitol to an offsite space owned by the state, about a block away.

It had to do with a suspect who is linked to a pair of shootings in the Sacramento region that occurred the day prior, and was still at large. That person allegedly also made some type of threat against the capitol.

The capitol was reopened at around 10:30am when it was deemed safe, and lawmakers and staff were allowed to return. Heightened security remained in place for the remainder of the day.

Later, Jackson Pinney of Hayward was arrested at around 4pm, according to the Roseville Police Department, in connection to the earlier shootings and the threat.

As for the shootings, Pinney allegedly was firing gunshots from his truck in Citrus Heights the day prior, and also shot at an inhabited dwelling. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.