Two Fire Drills Scheduled

Angels Camp Fire Department Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — Smoke may be visible in the Angels Camp area this weekend and the beginning of next week.

Live wildland fire exercises will be conducted by the Angels Camp Fire Department in two locations. The first training is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on city property just south of the Angels Camp city limits near the fairgrounds. The second will be held on property next to Utica Park on Tuesday during the same time frame.

The objective is to give firefighters the ability to train with live fire in an extremely controlled environment, according to fire officials. Motorists and residents will see smoke in the skies and there will be plenty of fire equipment in the Angels Camp area during both exercises.

