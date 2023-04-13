Driver Arrested For DUI in Crash Involving Serious Injuries

CHP patrol car View Photo

Long Barn, CA – A Sonora man was arrested for DUI after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 that resulted in one person being flown from the scene.

The CHP recently reported that the head-on collision happened east of Bald Mountain Heliport Road, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County. They detailed that 27-year-old Kenneth Fisher was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima westbound on the highway at about 50 mph when he allowed it to drift into oncoming traffic. The other vehicle was being driven by 28-year-old Lindsay Cornwell of Pinecrest in a 2017 Subaru Outback traveling eastbound at 45 miles per hour.

A passenger in Fisher’s car, 35-year-old Bradley Beach of La Grange, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Both Fisher and Cornwell suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

As officers surveyed the crash site and questioned Fisher, they determined he was under the influence and arrested him for felony driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. A search discovered that Fisher had drugs on him, but it is unclear what type or how much he had. He was in possession of a controlled substance on his person.