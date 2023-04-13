Update: Two Air Ambulances Called To Crash On Highway 120

HWY 120 crash in Moccasin area View Photo

Update at 5:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that a flatbed tow truck has removed a vehicle that plunged down an embankment on Highway 120 east of Jacksonville Road in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that an elderly couple in a Lincoln Continental reported seeing something in the roadway, and when the male driver tried to avoid it, he lost control of the vehicle, sending it about 100 to 150 feet down an embankment. The couple was rescued by first responders using a rope to scale down the ravine. Both were flown from the scene, suffering minor injuries but complaining of pain.n.

Original post at 1:34 p.m.: Moccasin, CA — First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 120 involving a vehicle that plunged down an embankment, and a rope rescue is underway.

The CHP detailed that the vehicle went off the roadway near the Jacksonville Road intersection in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County and flew down a 100- to 150-foot embankment. Two air ambulances have been called to the scene as two individuals were inside the vehicle. There is no further information on their injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.