Update: Lumber Cleared from O’Byrnes Ferry Road

CHP partol car Enlarge

Update at 5:25 p.m.: The CHP has completely reopened O’Brynes Ferry Road to traffic after a Big Rig spilled lumber onto the roadway near the the Lake Tulloch Bridge on the Calaveras County side causing traffic delays during the evening commute. A skip loader was used to pick up around 15,000 tons of wood and place it back on the trailer, according to the CHP. Officers directed one-way traffic for more than three hours.

Update at 3:35 p.m.: A skip loader is heading to the scene from San Andreas and should be there in about 15 minutes, according to the CHP. There are no injuries reported in the accident. (Further details on the incident are below.)

Update at 3:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that the truck and trailer have been moved off the roadway but the lumber is still blocking the northbound lane of O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the Lake Tulloch Bridge on the Calaveras County side. Traffic is backed up and officers are directing one-way traffic control. The CHP has requested a skip loader to come to the scene to lift the lumber back onto the trailer. There is no estimated arrival time for that equipment at this time.

Original post at 2:20 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — A Big Rig has spilled its load of lumber on O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the Lake Tulloch Bridge on the Calaveras County side.

The wood is blocking the roadway in both directions and traffic is backed up. CHP officers are turning traffic around. There is no word on any injuries. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.