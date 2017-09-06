Summerville Graduation Ceremony Includes Fireworks

Summerville Bears logo Enlarge

Summerville High School and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy will hold their Graduation Ceremony tonight for the Class of 2017.

Diana Harford, Principal for both of the schools was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Class of 2017 will graduate tonight @ 8 PM at Thorsted Field. This evening’s ceremony will conclude with a fireworks show.

Harford urges the public to arrive early as the parking spots and seats will fill up quickly. There will be shuttle service from the Westside parking lot beginning at 6:30 PM and the shuttle will transport people back to the Westside parking lot after the ceremony.

Connections is a Charter School that shares the campus with Summerville Public High School. Any student from seventh through the twelfth grade is eligible to apply to attend regardless of where they live in Tuolumne County.

A Charter School is a public high school that is funded by attendance, just like every other public school. Connections Academy students are public school students.

According to Harford, this type of shared and integrated campus experience is so rare that there may only be two or three other high schools in the state of California with a similar situation.

Written by Mark Truppner.