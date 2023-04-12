A Slap Lands San Francisco Woman In Tuolumne County Jail

Lauren De Arman View Photo

Sonora, CA – A San Francisco woman was arrested for battery after slapping another person, and when getting handcuffed, she scuffled with officers, according to Sonora Police.

The incident happened recently near 60 North Washington Street in downtown Sonora. SPD spokesperson Krishna Livingston reported that officers arrested 40-year-old Lauren De Arman, who was identified as the attacker. Livingston detailed, “After an argument at the residence, De Arman slapped her girlfriend’s husband in the face.”

During questioning, officers noticed that De Arman showed objective symptoms of intoxication and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Livingston added that as she was being taken into custody for the battery, she began to struggle with officers, but they were quickly able to subdue her. De Arman was arrested for battery, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.