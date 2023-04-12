Father’s Day Fly-In Canceled This Summer

Columbia Airport Father's Day Fly-In View Photo

Columbia, CA — An event that is often a Father’s Day staple in Tuolumne County will not be held this year.

The Father’s Day Fly-in, which draws a mix of local residents and aviation enthusiasts to the Columbia Airport each June, has been canceled.

The event took place for 53 straight years until it was derailed due to COVID-related restrictions in both 2020 and 2021. Last summer it returned, in a scaled-back fashion, with plans to bring it back in its entirety, this summer.

A complicating factor is that Tuolumne County is currently searching for a new Airport Manager, as Benny Stuth, who has served in the role since 2015, recently left for a position in the Bay Area. The airport manager oversees the multi-day event.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports, “After much consideration, we are regretfully canceling this year’s Father’s Day Fly-in scheduled for June 2023 at the Columbia Airport. We hope to see you at the 2024 Father’s Day Fly-in.”