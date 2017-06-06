Update: Big Rig Crash In Tuolumne County Cleared

Highway 108 and J-59 intersection Big Rig crash View Slideshow

Update at 4:25 p.m.: The CHP reports a tow crew has removed the overturned Big Rig that was on its side blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 108 for several hours and traffic is moving freely on the roadway once again. (Further details on the crash are below)

Update at 4 p.m.: Tow crews have up righted the truck and traffic is moving once again in the westbound lane of Highway 108, although it is slow going. Traffic continues to be diverted to Green Springs Road for the highway’s eastbound and J-59 traffic. The CHP hopes to have the roadway completely reopened within the hour.

Update at 3:30 p.m.: Tow crews are working on removing the Big Rig wreckage as CHP officers continue to conduct one-way traffic control on Highway 108. The logging truck is on its side blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 108. Traffic is being diverted to Green Springs Road for The eastbound and J-59 traffic is being diverted to Green Springs Road.

Update at 3:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that the Big Rig is on its side blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 108. Additionally, there has been another accident on the highway were a car came upon the crash and went off the roadway. Officers continue to direct one-way traffic control for the westbound traffic on the highway. The eastbound and J-59 traffic is being diverted to Green Springs Road.

Update at 2:45 p.m.: The CHP is on the scene of a Big Rig crash in the Keystone area on the Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road intersection. Officers are directing one-way traffic control as the southbound lane of J-59 is closed. The eastbound traffic on Highway 108 and J-59 traffic is being diverted to Green Springs Road. Westbound traffic on Highway 108 is stop and go with traffic backed up to nearly O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Update at 2:20 p.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of a Big Rig crash in the Keystone area on the Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road intersection. Both roadways were completely blocked for about 10 minutes, but the CHP reports officers are directing one-way traffic control as the southbound lane of J-59 is closed. The truck overturned on the highway around 1:40 p.m. There remains no word on injuries at this time.

Original post at 2 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a Big Rig crash in the Keystone area on the Highway 108 and J-59/La Grange Road intersection. The CHP reports that the truck rolled over and there are logs covering the eastbound lane and blocking traffic. Additionally, there is some oil that has leaked on the roads so officers are asking for an absorbent material to be brought to the scene.

Motorists will want to use caution in the area. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

