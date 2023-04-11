Sonora Elementary School Went On Lockdown This Morning

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora Elementary School was put on lockdown for about an hour this morning.

Sonora Police spokesperson Thomas Brickley tells Clarke Broadcasting that dispatch received a call just before 10 a.m. reporting a suspicious person walking along Greenley Road and possibly armed. Brickley says, “Police and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the school and advised administrators to put the school on lockdown while they did a precautionary search of the area.”

While conducting that search, officers spoke again to the reporting party, who stated that the suspect “did not have a gun.” The officers were also able to find the “suspicious person,” and no weapons were found on them. The school did send a message to parents regarding the lockdown as well. Brickley added, “There was never a threat to the campus.”