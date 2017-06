Tuolumne, CA — There is a power outage impacting the greater Ponderosa Hills area in Tuolumne County.

The lights went out for approximately 335 PG&E customers shortly before 3am, and full restoration is anticipated by around 9:40am. A PG&E crew dispatched to the area located a broken pole. The outage is impacting areas like Old Buchanan Mine Road, Eastview Drive, Ponderosa Way, Canyonview Drive, Deerhaven Drive and Rainbow Road.

Written by BJ Hansen.

