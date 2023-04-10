Adult Education Ranks High In Motherlode

Sonora, CA– Adult Education Programs in Sonora and Calaveras County rank in the top 5 in the state of California for the 2021-22 school year. The programs are operated by the Sonora Union High School District and the Calaveras County Office of Education, respectively. These programs provide free individualized support for adults 18 years or older to help them achieve their educational and career goals.

Despite statewide challenges, including lower enrollment and fewer diplomas or certificates being earned, Calaveras and Sonora adult education programs have excelled. Both programs are included in the ‘Top 5 Institutions for Earning a Diploma, GED or High School Equivalency’, according to the LaunchBoard, a statewide data system for adult education accountability and improvement. Students have praised the programs for the personalized touch and support they receive from their teachers. Calaveras County Office of Education’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Jessica Dorris, attributes the success of the Calaveras and Sonora adult education programs to the personalized support and dedication provided by their teachers, such as Jenny Haskell and Diana Mayben.

Adults in Calaveras County can learn more about the program here and adults in Sonora can visit here.