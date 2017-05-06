Quantcast
Update: Air, Ground Resources Dispatched, Reported Copperopolis Structure Fire

06/05/2017 4:20 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Update at 4:20 p.m.: According to CAL Fire, a fire that fully engulfed a garage in a Copperopolis residential neighborhood has been contained. It had caused a brief spot fire in adjacent vegetation that responders were quickly able to snuff.

Currently a battalion chief, three engines a hand crew and medic unit remain onscene doing mop up and investigators are looking into the cause.

Update at 3:46 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that progress is being made to knock down a structure fire involving a garage on Canoe Street in Copperopolis near Cheyenne Road.

Officials say personnel extinguished a small extension fire that had begun to spread into the adjacent wildlands. At this time several units are being released, including air resources. Copperopolis Fire, three state resources and a hand crew remain onscene.

Original Post at 3:35 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia air resources and numerous ground units are being dispatched to a report of a fully engulfed structure fire in Copperopolis in the 2200 block of Canoe Street near Cheyenne Road. We will pass along more details as they come into the news center.

Canoe Street near Cheyenne Road, Copperopolis, CA

Canoe Street near Cheyenne Road, Copperopolis, CA 37.953426, -120.631650 Canoe Street near Cheyenne Road, Copperopolis, CA (Directions)
