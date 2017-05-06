Update: Air, Ground Resources Dispatched, Reported Copperopolis Structure Fire

Columbia aircraft Enlarge

Update at 4:20 p.m.: According to CAL Fire, a fire that fully engulfed a garage in a Copperopolis residential neighborhood has been contained. It had caused a brief spot fire in adjacent vegetation that responders were quickly able to snuff.

Currently a battalion chief, three engines a hand crew and medic unit remain onscene doing mop up and investigators are looking into the cause.

Update at 3:46 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that progress is being made to knock down a structure fire involving a garage on Canoe Street in Copperopolis near Cheyenne Road.

Officials say personnel extinguished a small extension fire that had begun to spread into the adjacent wildlands. At this time several units are being released, including air resources. Copperopolis Fire, three state resources and a hand crew remain onscene.

Original Post at 3:35 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia air resources and numerous ground units are being dispatched to a report of a fully engulfed structure fire in Copperopolis in the 2200 block of Canoe Street near Cheyenne Road. We will pass along more details as they come into the news center.

