Passing Motorcyclist With No Room To Move Crashes On Highway 26

San Andreas, CA – A Sunday afternoon drive ride went awry, sending a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The CHP San Andreas Unit reports that Dirk Hawely, 56, of Valley Springs was riding a 2001 Suzuki west along Highway 26 east of Beal Ranch Road just before 2 p.m. when he attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle ahead of him. However, CHP officials state that while attempting to pass, Hawely failed to allow enough room to avoid an oncoming vehicle and veered left past the roadway edge where he lost control and hit the ground with his bike.

Officials state that he was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs were not considered a factor in the crash.

