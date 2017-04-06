Quantcast
Vegetation Fire Near Lake Don Pedro Extinguished Quickly

06/04/2017 5:55 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Lake Don Pedro. Cal Fire reports aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the scene as the  initial engine on the scene was able to contained the blaze quickly at a half an acre. The flames broke out along Jacksonville Road at the River Road intersection near the bridge. One engine remains on scene mopping up.

Jacksonville Road at River Road intersection

