Roadwork In Two Mother Lode Counties Will Slow Traffic

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers in two Mother Lode counties will have to deal with roadwork next week as one project will create significant delays for motorists while the other will have motorists taking a detour.

In Tuolumne County, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired local contractor Moyle Excavation to perform waterline installation work on Phoenix Lake Road between Resort and Ridge roads. The contractor referred to the work on Monday, April 10, as preparation for the actual construction that will begin a week later, on Monday, April 17. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with the possibility of 20-minute delays for motorists. The work is expected to last about 8 to 10 weeks.

In Calaveras County, public works officials report that the installation of a speed table, which is asphalt or rubber mounds that cover the full width of the roadway, will also begin on Monday. The work runs from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Pope Street in San Andreas. The roadway will be closed to through traffic between Treat Avenue and California Street, with flaggers detouring drivers around the closure, as can be seen in the map in the image box.

For questions or for those that may need to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at its non-emergency phone number at (209) 754-6500.