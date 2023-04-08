Copperopolis Man Already On Bail For Animal Cruelty Arrested For Rape

Colton Sean Fontes View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – A 20-year-old Copperopolis man already out on bail for charges of animal cruelty has been arrested for several felony sexual crimes.

Suspect Colton Fontes turned himself into the Calaveras County jail on Wednesday and is being held on a no-bail arrest warrant. The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday issued a criminal complaint that alleges Fontes committed 12 felony counts of forcible rape, 10 felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one felony count each for using a minor for sexual acts, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child pornography and ammunition, and a misdemeanor count for having a controlled substance.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials detailed, “Investigators served multiple search warrants, examined social media accounts, and analyzed cell phones for images and digital evidence.” They added that interviews were conducted with three separate victims whom Fontes is alleged to have committed crimes against and multiple witnesses.

Regarding the one count of felony animal cruelty, Fontes, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, denied killing a cat named Mr. Meow. The act was videotaped, but Fontes was not seen on it. Instead, investigators noticed the background in the video was an identical match to his home, and the weapon used to kill the cat was found, as earlier reported here in March of last year. Detectives say that case “provided important investigative leads and assistance to investigators.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Calaveras County District Attorney Investigator Mike Stone at (209) 754-6330.