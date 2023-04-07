Crash Blocking One Lane Of HWY 108 In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Jamestown, slowing traffic.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. near the Jamestown Road intersection. There are no injuries, but instead, a traffic hazard as the CHP reports that a pile of fertilizer 30 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 2 inches deep spilled from one of the vehicles onto the westbound lane. They add that there is no negative impacts from the spill to the public.

A Caltrans crew is headed to the scene to clean up the spill, but currently, officers are directing traffic, which is slow going. The CHP reports that once the crew arrives, the westbound lane will be temporarily closed and officers will be directing one-way traffic. There is no word on how long that could take, so motorists may want to take an alternative route if possible.