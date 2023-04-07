Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash Blocking One Lane Of HWY 108 In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Jamestown, slowing traffic.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. near the Jamestown Road intersection. There are no injuries, but instead, a traffic hazard as the CHP reports that a pile of fertilizer 30 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 2 inches deep spilled from one of the vehicles onto the westbound lane. They add that there is no negative impacts from the spill to the public.

A Caltrans crew is headed to the scene to clean up the spill, but currently, officers are directing traffic, which is slow going. The CHP reports that once the crew arrives, the westbound lane will be temporarily closed and officers will be directing one-way traffic. There is no word on how long that could take, so motorists may want to take an alternative route if possible.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 