Month Long Maintenance On Calaveras County Roads

Road work with flaggers
06/01/2017 6:39 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

 

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County officials warn of possible traffic delays where work is being conducted.

Public Works Department crews will be striping on roadways county-wide during the month of June. County officials note that there will be no road closures or construction zones. However, as the operation will be continually moving, motorists can expect brief delays where work is taking place.

Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday along these roadways:

  • Baldwin Street
  • Camanche Parkway South
  • Copper Cove Drive
  • Hartvickson Lane
  • Jenny Lind Road
  • Little John Road
  • Main Street-Copperopolis
  • Milton Road
  • Murphys Grade Road
  • O’Byrnes Ferry Road
  • Olive Orchard Road
  • Parrotts Ferry Road
  • Pool Station Road
  • Ridge Road
  • Silver Rapids Road
  • Southworth Road
  • Vista del Lago

Any questions can be direct to the Public Works office at (209) 754-6402.

