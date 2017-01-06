Month Long Maintenance On Calaveras County Roads

Road work with flaggers Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County officials warn of possible traffic delays where work is being conducted.

Public Works Department crews will be striping on roadways county-wide during the month of June. County officials note that there will be no road closures or construction zones. However, as the operation will be continually moving, motorists can expect brief delays where work is taking place.

Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday along these roadways:

Baldwin Street

Camanche Parkway South

Copper Cove Drive

Hartvickson Lane

Jenny Lind Road

Little John Road

Main Street-Copperopolis

Milton Road

Murphys Grade Road

O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Olive Orchard Road

Parrotts Ferry Road

Pool Station Road

Ridge Road

Silver Rapids Road

Southworth Road

Vista del Lago

Any questions can be direct to the Public Works office at (209) 754-6402.

Written by Tracey Petersen.