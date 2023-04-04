Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dragoon Gulch Trail To Reopen Tomorrow

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Woman and dog walking along Dragoon Gulch Trail in Sonora

Woman and dog walking along Dragoon Gulch Trail in Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora’s Dragoon Gulch Trail will reopen earlier than anticipated after being temporarily closed last week due to storm damage.

The downtown trail near Woods Creek Drive and Rotary Park off Stockton Road was closed on Monday, March 27th, with public safety concerns also an issue, as earlier reported here. Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg detailed the damage, “A lot of water surged through the gulch, causing damage to the bridge area and trails along the creek.”

The trail closure signs will come down tomorrow, April 5, allowing the public to once again enjoy the great outdoors right in downtown Sonora.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 