Popular Sonora Trail Temporarily Closed

By Tracey Petersen
Dragoon Gulch Trail logo

Sonora, CA – The City of Sonora will closed a popular trail in the downtown area beginning next week.

Storm damage has forced the temporary closure of the Dragoon Gulch Trail near Woods Creek Drive and the rotary park off Stockton Road. The trail will close on Monday, March 27th, and the repairs will last for about two weeks. City officials added, “For their safety, public access to the trail will be restricted while repairs are occurring and trail closed signs are in place.”

For more information or questions about the project, contact the Sonora Community Development Department at (209) 532-3508, Ext. 2.

  • Dog walking along Dragoon Gulch Trail
