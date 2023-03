Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a missing teen was last seen Monday at the Heaven For Kids Park off Greenley Road.

15-year-old Adam Sheridan was wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. He is 5/4”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.