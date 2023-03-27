Missing Sonora Youth Found Safe

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports a positive development in the case of a missing teen.

We reported recently that 15-year-old Adam Sheridan had last been seen one week ago today at the Heaven for Kids Park on Greenley Road. The PD had been seeking tips from the public about his whereabouts. He was listed as a runaway juvenile.

SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley reports this morning that the department successfully made contact with the teen and that he “has been reunited with his family.”

No additional information was released.