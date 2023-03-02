Power Outages Linger Thursday, Some School Delays And Cancelations

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are still thousands without power in the Mother Lode as there have been challenges for PG&E accessing impacted areas due to the snow and downed trees.

There are widespread outages in Tuolumne County in Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake and Groveland. In Calaveras County, the hard-hit spots are Avery, Forest Meadows, Railroad Flat, West Point and Wilseyville. PG&E crews will remain very busy today and plans to have more customers restored throughout the day.

Due to the outages and slick roads, several schools are either starting late or canceled. Click here to view the list for Thursday.

To read an earlier story about a Tuolumne County Warming Center in Tuolumne, click here.

More snow is possible this weekend, click here for details.

To read about how people can help Tuolumne County’s snow removal efforts, click here.