More Snow This Weekend?

Heavy snowfall in Tuolumne County View Photo

The Freeze Warning issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley will expire at 8 AM this morning. The Freeze Warning that has also been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley will expire at 9 AM this morning.

Sub-freezing overnight temperatures ranged from twenty-four to thirty-two degrees.

Another Freeze Warning will be in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley on Friday morning from 2 AM through 9 AM.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-nine degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for both the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning until Monday morning.

The snow levels will range from 1,000 to 2,000 feet.

The heaviest snow is forecast to occur from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Two to fourteen inches of total snow accumulation is likely above 1,000 feet. One to five feet of snow is possible above 2,500 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Travel could once again be dangerous to impossible with extended road closures likely. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Downed trees and tree limbs with power outages are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds.