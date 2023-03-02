Tuolumne County Snow Removal Operations “Overextended”

Heavy snowfall in Twain Harte View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Works says its snow removal resources are “overextended,” and they hope the public can help speed up the process.

Crews are working around the clock to clear county roadways after the storm’s heavy snow dump, but only partially.

“Our objective is to ensure one lane of traffic is opened for emergency services on all county-maintained roads. Road crews will return to each county road to widen the lanes when one lane plowing is completed.” They added, “If your road is not county-maintained, please make arrangements with a snow removal contractor.”

The public can help speed up efforts by making sure to remove any items in the road right-of-way. County officials noted, “The County is not responsible for damage caused by snow removal operations of vehicles or personal items left in the County right-of-way, which includes the road shoulder.”

The work will also get done faster, according to road officials, if the public allows plow drivers and other employees to focus on their jobs and not be stopped to answer questions. Instead, direct inquiries to Tuolumne County Public Works at (209) 533-5601 during regular business hours. After hours, call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 533-5815 or click here for the county’s snow removal policy.