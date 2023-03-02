Warming Center Opened In Tuolumne County

Outside the Tuolumne CRC View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Due to power outages and other storm-related impacts, Tuolumne County OES officials announced that a warming center has opened for those who need a safe, dry place to get out of the cold.

This is the first time that one of the two Tuolumne County Resiliency Centers (CRC) will be used for weather-related issues since they opened late last year. At six this evening, the Tuolumne center, located at 18241 Bay Avenue in Tuolumne opened. OES officials also noted, “As conditions exist and we have staffing available, we may open a second site at the Groveland CRC tomorrow.”

There are numbers to call for temporary overnight shelter for those who are unhoused/homeless and are 60 or older, disabled, families with children, and youth ages 18-26, as previously reported here.