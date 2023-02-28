Tuesday Closures And Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Due to the weather, Tuolumne County government buildings will be closed today. Emergency services will still be operational. Interfaith Social Services is closed today. There are numerous school closures, as well. Click here to view the latest list.

Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley ski resorts are both closed today due to safety concerns.

There are still some power outages in the Mother Lode this morning, and the hardest hit area is around Groveland with 400 customers without electricity. PG&E says that outage started during the three o’clock hour yesterday afternoon and there is no estimated restoration time. There are over 35 customers without power in the Phoenix Lake area, and a hand full in Twain Harte and Long Barn. There are also less than 100 in Calaveras County scattered between West Point, Railroad Flat and Wilseyville.

A National Weather Service declared Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Mother Lode, and a Blizzard Warning for the Northern Sierra Nevada, through 4am Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning for Yosemite will run through 4pm tomorrow. Find the complete weather recap by clicking here. Yosemite National Park will remain closed, through Wednesday.

In Tuolumne County, unhoused/homeless individuals who are age 60 or older, disabled, families with children, or youth ages 18-26 can call 209-768-9684 from 5pm to 9 pm to receive information about temporary overnight shelter.

Tuolumne County Public Works continues to offer sand locations. You need to bring your own bags and shovel.

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For afterhours animal emergencies, contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209- 533-5815.