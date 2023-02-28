Sierra Nevada Blizzard Warning Continues Today

Snow Falling at Dodge Ridge View Photo

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Mother Lode, will continue until 4 AM Wednesday.

The Blizzard Warning currently in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will also continue until 4 AM Wednesday.

Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa County above 2,000 feet, remains in effect until 4 PM Wednesday.

And the Blizzard Warning issued for Yosemite National Park will also remain in effect until 4 PM Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected from this afternoon into early Wednesday.

The snow levels fluctuate between 1,000 to 2,000 feet.

Additional snow accumulations above 2,000 feet, will range from half-a-foot to as much as five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Strong winds will gust as high as fifty to sixty mph below 3,000 feet and as high as sixty to seventy-five mph above 3,000 feet. Downed trees and limbs with local power outages are possible due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

The cold wind chills, as low as thirty below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes.

The hazardous conditions may impact the weekday morning and/or evening commutes.

Travel will remain very difficult to impossible with extended road closures likely. Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Travel in the Sierra Nevada should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the central San Joaquin Valley from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Sub-freezing overnight temperatures as low as twenty-eight degrees are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.